RWE starts construction on 92 MW of onshore wind capacity in Italy

RWE has started the construction of two major wind farms in Italy.

The 47 MW Serra Palino wind farm is located in the province of Foggia, in the Apulia region and will consist of eight 5.9 MW turbines. For the 45 MW Venusia wind farm, located in the province of Potenza in the Basilicata region, RWE will install eight 5.6 MW turbines. Both projects were successful in the latest Italian renewables auction with commissioning planned for the end of 2026.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, responded: “Our journey to support Italy’s energy transition continues. Following the commissioning of the Mondonuovo wind farm in July 2025, we have started construction of two new onshore wind farms in Italy. Once commissioned, these projects will be able to supply green electricity to more than 83 000 Italian households. Onshore wind power is a cornerstone of Italy's energy transition, and for good reason: it is clean, mature and affordable.”

RWE is a key player in the Italian renewables market. The company takes an integrated project approach that incorporates the development, construction, and operation as well as marketing of wind farms and solar plants. RWE operates 17 onshore wind farms in Italy, with a combined installed capacity of 598 MW – enough to supply more than 500 000 Italian households with green electricity every year.

