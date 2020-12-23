Red Rock Power acquire wind farm in Sweden

Red Rock Power Limited (Red Rock Power) has acquired Green Investment Group’s 50% equity share of Överturingen onshore wind farm located in central Sweden. The deal will see Red Rock Power partner CapMan Infra, a Nordic infrastructure manager, on the Cloud Snurran AB joint venture.

The 56-turbine 240.8 MW wind farm reached commercial operation earlier in December 2020. It is Red Rock Power’s first project outside of the UK and marks a key milestone for the company as it hopes to accelerate expansion into the wider European market.

Överturingen will generate approximately 805.5 GWh/yr. Norsk Hydro (a Norwegian aluminium company)’s 29-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the majority of the wind farm’s generation is believed to be one of the longest in the industry. NEAS Energy has a 10-year PPA for the remaining generation, powering approximately 25 000 households.

