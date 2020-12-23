Siemens Gamesa signs Brazilian wind farm deal

Siemens Gamesa has signed an order for its 5.X platform in a 465 MW deal with Latin American alternative asset management, Patria Investments, to supply the São Vitor wind farm in the northeast of the Brazil.

The wind farm will be equipped with 75 Siemens Gamesa 5.8-170 turbines with OptimaFlex technology, operating at 6.2 MW. Located in the state of Bahia, Brazil, it is forecasted to be in operation by the end of 2022. Essentia Energia will provide the energy produced at the site to a major electricity provider in the country through a power purchase agreement (PPA).

Combined with a contract for the 312 MW Tucano wind farm in the state of Bahia, Siemens Gamesa has now registered 777 MW of orders for its 5.X platform in Brazil. Globally, the company has now registered over 1.5 GW of orders for this turbine, which offers one of the most competitive Levelised Cost of Energy on the market, through its power rating and rotor size.

In 2019, 19.5 GW of energy was purchased through PPAs from over 100 companies across 23 countries, according to data from Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Siemens Gamesa will locally produce this new turbine at its plant in Camacari in the state of Bahia, in turn boosting the local economy and increasing the competitiveness of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform. The order also includes a service and maintenance agreement.

Brazil is the seventh largest market for wind energy in the world, according to the Global Wind Energy Council, with over 17 GW of installed capacity.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.