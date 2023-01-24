Ilmatar starts commercial production at Humppila-Urjala wind farm

The first wind farm that adheres to Ilmatar’s new strategy started commercial production on 17 January 2023. It will generate approximately 60 GWh of clean power each year – enough to cover the electricity needs of 5000 electrically heated single-family homes.

Ilmatar’s new wind farm in Humppila–Urjala, on the border of Pirkanmaa and Satakunta, featuring six turbines and a total output of 26 MW, has started commercial electricity production. It will generate approximately 60 GWh of clean, renewable energy each year.

The wind farm in Humppila–Urjala is a substantial achievement for Ilmatar on its journey towards becoming one of the most significant energy companies in the Nordics; it is the first wind farm built for the company’s permanent ownership that started commercial production.

“Each year, the wind farm generates enough power to supply approximately 5000 electrically heated single-family homes,” said Petri Ainonen, Director of Construction for Ilmatar.

Ilmatar has previously built Finland’s largest wind farm in Piiparinmäki, with a total output of 211 MW, which celebrated the start of commercial operation at the end of September 2022. Piiparinmäki wind farm was sold to Glennmont Partners on 27 September 2019.

The company’s total onshore wind power and solar power capacity in development, under construction and in production amounts to more than 8 GW in Finland, and in the Nordic countries, its wind and solar power projects total more than 20 GW when offshore wind power projects are counted in.

In 2023, Ilmatar will be commissioning six onshore wind farms and a total of 48 turbines in Finland alone, in addition to the Humppila–Urjala wind farms.

“Completing even a part of the projects in our 20-gigawatt portfolio will make us a significant independent electricity producer in the Nordic countries,” added Juha-Pekka Weckström, CEO for Ilmatar.

