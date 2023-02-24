Cubico Sustainable Investments’ Wambo wind farm to start construction in 2023

Cubico Sustainable Investments and Stanwell Corporation have announced that construction of stage 1 of the Wambo wind farm in Queensland’s Western Downs will start in 2023.

The 252 MW first stage, which will see the construction of 42 of Vestas’ V162-6.0 MWTM wind turbines, is expected to start in 2Q23, reaching completion in late 2025. Wambo has been developed by Cubico and Renewable Energy Partners, with Stanwell, owned by the Queensland Government, welcomed as a long-term partner for stage 1 in late 2022.

Alongside Cubico, Stanwell will have joint ownership of the project throughout construction and the 30-year operational period.

David Smith, Country Head of Australia at Cubico, said: “Cubico is committed to growing its renewable generation portfolio in Australia, with expanded development activities and joint ventures a key component of our growth strategy, so we are very excited to reach this milestone.

“We are especially proud of the important role this project will play in supporting the Queensland Government’s Energy and Jobs Plan, as Queensland and, more broadly, Australia work to accelerate decarbonisation.

“Stanwell has a similar long-term outlook to Cubico and many complementary skills that will be used to benefit stage 1 of the Wambo Wind Farm. We have also worked closely with Powerlink on the grid connection and appreciate their strong support for the project. We remain committed to being a good neighbour and promoting local businesses, and I am pleased that Stanwell and Powerlink share the same values.”

The Wambo Wind Farm will see up to 200 jobs created during construction and a further 22 full-time equivalent jobs during operations.

Cubico has been partnering with Toowoomba Surat Basin Enterprise (TSBE) to engage local businesses for work on the project and identify upskilling opportunities for the project’s supply chain, particularly during construction.

Vestas has been appointed as the EPC lead for stage 1, as well as the long-term operations and maintenance provider for a minimum of 30 years. In addition, Stanwell will dedicate its skilled power generation work force to provide O&M services to Vestas.

The local business community will have the opportunity to meet the Vestas project team and ask questions about construction at a public forum in Jandowae later this month.

Local businesses are encouraged to contact TSBE to be kept informed of forums to be held by Vestas and its subcontractors.

Cubico and Stanwell are planning an update on the Wambo Wind Farm’s stage 1 construction for the local community in early March.

