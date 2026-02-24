Cyan Renewables, LX International, and Blue Water Shipping sign MoU to develop dedicated South Korea marshalling port

Cyan Renewables, LX International and Blue Water Shipping have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of a next generation offshore wind marshalling port facility in Dangjin. The agreement marks a significant milestone for South Korea’s offshore wind sector, paving the way for what is set to become Dangjin’s first port dedicated exclusively to marshalling for emerging offshore wind projects.

The 200 000 m2 port facility includes 480 m of vessel berthing quay and a dedicated 14-m deepwater berth, designed to support next-generation offshore wind installation and support vessels. With a ground bearing capacity of 10 – 30 t/m2, the Dangjin port ensures robust support for heavy wind components and efficient load-out operations.

With Dangjin having the potential to become a critical gateway for offshore wind development, the MoU reflects a shared vision amongst the companies to help shape the future of offshore wind in South Korea, laying the foundation for a dedicated marshalling hub that will support projects from installation through to long-term operations.

As part of the collaboration, Blue Water Shipping will deploy experienced personnel with decades of hands-on expertise in handling offshore wind components to South Korea. These specialists will work alongside local teams to transfer best practices, operational know-how and safety standards, supporting the training and up-skilling of the local workforce to international offshore wind marshalling benchmarks.

Keng Lin Lee, CEO of Cyan Renewables, said: “Cyan is proud to be a member of this consortium with LX International and Blue Water Shipping. As the leading offshore wind vessel owner in APAC with global operating experience, we bring deep offshore execution capabilities to this partnership. Together with LX’s infra-structure strength and Blue Water Shipping’s global logistics expertise, we will be creating an integrated ecosystem that reduces bottlenecks, strengthens supply chains and accelerates offshore wind deployment in Korea.”

Jason Goh, Regional Senior Vice President, Energy Ports & Projects of Blue Water Shipping, Asia, added: “South Korea serves as a strategic entry point for offshore wind logistics projects in Asia, enabling Blue Water to deploy our proven Esbjerg marshalling port model and full-cycle logistics expertise to a new regional base. We anticipate this partnership will support South Korea’s planned 25 GW offshore wind sector through port-ready infrastructure and efficient operations.”

P.R. Paik, Vice President of LX International, concluded: “This partnership represents an important step in positioning Dangjin as a strategic base for offshore wind development in South Korea. By combining infrastructure, logistics expertise and offshore capabilities, we are building a platform that can support the country’s renewable energy ambitions for years to come.”

