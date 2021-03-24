DIF Capital Partners to acquire Polish wind farms from OX2

OX2 AB (OX2) and DIF Capital Partners (DIF) have announced that DIF, through DIF Infrastructure Fund VI, will acquire 100% of two onshore wind projects in the Podlaskie and Lódz regions of Poland, with a total capacity of 63 MW. As the projects are ready to build, DIF will invest through the construction of the projects.

The wind projects, which will be equipped with Vestas V126 turbines, have been developed and will be constructed under a tailored EPC contract provided by OX2. Construction commenced upon closing of the transaction and the projects are expected to become operational by end of 2022.

Once commissioned, OX2 will be responsible for the technical and commercial management of the wind projects, ensuring that the projects generate maximum output and that they are operated in a safe and secure manner. During their operational life the projects will benefit from contracts-for-difference with the Polish state, providing stability of cash flows to the projects for a period of 15 years.

The total production is estimated to be approximately 200 GWh/yr, which is the equivalent to the annual power consumption of around 50 000 households; thereby avoiding around approximately 70 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions from fossil fuels. The projects will support Poland’s energy transition by expanding the country’s renewable energy capacity and reducing dependency on power production from fossil fuels.

OX2 was advised by DNB Markets (financial) and DLA Piper (legal). DIF was advised by PWC (financial), Allen & Overy (legal) and DNV (technical).

Wind farm project information

At the Grajewo wind farm in Grajewo, Grajewo district, Municipality of Grajewo, Poland, a total of 12 turbines (40 MW) will be built. Estimated annual production is 131 GWh/yr. The turbines are Vestas V126 3.45 MW, with a tip height 200 m. The main contractors are CJR RENEWABLES (foundation, roads), Electrum Sp. z o.o. (MV network, Substation and MV/HV grid connection) and Vestas (turbines supply and assembly).

At the Sulmierzyce wind farm in Sulmierzyce, Krotoszyn district, Municipality of Sulmierzyce, Poland, a total of 7 turbines (23.1 MW) will be built. Estimated annual production is 68 GWh/yr. The turbines are Vestas V126-3.3 MW, with a tip height 200 m. The main contractors are ONDE S.A. (foundation, roads, internal grid, substation, grid connection) and Vestas (turbines).

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up for the upcoming Spring 2021 issue for free here.