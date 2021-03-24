Fred. Olsen Renewables receives approval for Scottish wind farm

Fred. Olsen Renewables has welcomed the approval by Scottish Ministers of its application to develop Windy Standard III wind farm in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland. The 20 turbine project is an extension to Windy Standard I and Windy Standard II. These three projects combined will deliver enough electricity to power the equivalent of 131 285 homes annually and deliver over £15 million in a community benefit fund.

Fred. Olsen Renewables has been involved with the wind farm, located north east of Carsphairn and 10 km south of New Cumnock, since 1996. It currently consists of 66 turbines and, combined with the newly consented extension, will be capable of producing more than 150 MW of electricity.

With construction anticipated to commence in 2024, Windy Standard III will be fully operational by 2026.

The application was prepared and submitted on behalf of the company by the Dumfries and Galloway head-quartered renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, which has supported the development of Windy Standard wind farms since the original consenting process in 1996.

Emily Galloway, Principal Project Manager at Natural Power, said:

“It has been a real achievement for the Natural Power team to contribute to the successful outcome of a national scale project that will provide a significant contribution to the net-zero targets and generate low cost, low carbon electricity so close to where we work and live.

“A lot of effort was put into designing a project that sought to optimise energy output and at the same time minimising environmental effects. It has been a lengthy process, with extensive consultation with key consultees throughout to achieve the right balance. We are delighted to these efforts being rewarded.”

