PNE Group completes construction of Polish wind farm

The Polish Jasna wind farm with a total nominal capacity of 132 MW has been completed on schedule. WKN GmbH, a company of the PNE Group, took over and carried out the construction management. The wind farm is currently in the testing and commissioning phase. This phase will be completed in the coming months, once all remaining necessary permits for use and concessions have been obtained. The largest onshore project of the PNE Group to date is now also one of the largest Polish wind farms.

On the one hand, the particular structural challenges were the size of the wind farm. The 39 turbines, 22 of which are of the Vestas V126 type with 3.45 MW each and 17 of the Vestas V126 type with 3.3 MW each, were erected with a north-south extension of approximately 17 km. On the other hand, the connection route to the transformer station was particularly demanding, which is approximately 70 km long and crosses two rivers, the Vistula and the Nogat. As part of the 110-kV high-voltage transmission line, approximately 250 boreholes (microtunneling) had to be created, the longest of which, at almost 1.5 km, crosses under the Vistula river.

The project was developed together with the Polish WKN subsidiary Sevivon Sp. z o.o., which was also involved in the construction supervision services during the construction phase. The wind farm was sold in 2019 to Stadtwerke München (Munich City Utilities) ‘ready for construction’.

Jasna is already the second Polish wind farm that the PNE Group completed within one year. In March of last year, the Barwice wind farm with a total nominal capacity of 42 MW was commissioned in the north-western part of Poland. Three further Polish projects with a total capacity of 94.8 MW were awarded contracts in tenders at the end of 2019. Two of these projects with 60 MW are already under construction.

