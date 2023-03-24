Natural Power selected for ScottishPower Renewables servicing contract

Natural Power has been appointed by ScottishPower Renewables to deliver the servicing and maintenance contract for the 124 MW Blacklaw wind farm in North Lanarkshire, the UK.

This three-year contract to provide third party service and maintenance to the wind farm is the first of its kind between Natural Power and ScottishPower Renewables and underpins the strength of the local supply chain in Scotland.

Stephen Brignall, Director of Service Operations and Asset Management at Natural Power, said: “As a global business with our headquarters in Scotland, we are proud to be supporting another excellent project right here at our doorstep.

“This new contract represents a real step forward for the provision of independent servicing, and builds on our current servicing contract portfolio across Scotland. We are looking forward to building the relationship with ScottishPower Renewables and supporting the continued successful operation of Blacklaw wind farm.”

Blacklaw, which is one of ScottishPower Renewables’ largest sites, has been operational since 2005 and consists of 54 Siemens 2.3 MW turbines.

Joe Mitchell, Head of Operations at ScottishPower Renewables, stated: “We are pleased to appoint Natural Power as service and maintenance provider at Blacklaw wind farm – which is one of our largest wind farm sites generating up to 124 MW of renewable electricity. We are looking forward to working with the Natural Power teams to deliver the continued safe and efficient generation of clean, green power at the site.”

