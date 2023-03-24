Renantis and UNITED CAPS sign 10-year PPA for Swedish wind farm

Renantis S.p.A. and UNITED CAPS have announced the signing of a 10-year corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) for the energy produced at Renantis’ Åliden wind farm, which has been operating in Sweden since 2019.

The 46.8 MW wind farm, located in Örnsköldsvik, Vasternorrland, Northern Sweden, produces 160 GWh of electricity annually, equivalent to the energy needs of approximately 32 000 households.

The agreement will see UNITED CAPS purchase approximately 40% (approximately 65 GWh/y) of the electricity produced by the wind farm over a 10-year period. It will contribute directly to reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions in line with UNITED CAPS emissions reduction targets based on the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The PPA with Renantis will result in UNITED CAPS’ European operations using 100% green electricity.

“We are pleased to see this PPA with UNITED CAPS come to fruition, contributing to the company’s sustainability goals and taking an active part in the decarbonisation of industrial production processes. This is our second corporate PPA to close in Sweden and is another important step to contract our energy consistently under long-term PPAs in line with our strategy of value creation,” said Toni Volpe, CEO of Renantis.

“Engineering caps using 100% green energy is a major component of the UNITED CAPS sustainability strategy. As a leader in the plastics industry, we recognise the importance of taking bold and innovative steps towards a sustainable future. UNITED we stand, for an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and responsible leadership. We are confident that our bold move, in partnership with Renantis, will not only inspire change within our industry but also make a positive impact on the world around us,” stated Benoit Henckes, CEO at UNITED CAPS.

In 2019, Renantis signed a community benefit scheme for the Åliden wind farm to support the Trehörningsjö Intresseforening local association, where social and environmental projects are assessed and funded. In 2022, the scheme supported several projects to bring value to the local community around the project. The funding from Renantis, distributed by the local association, supported the enhancement of a local community centre, including the addition of a wooden stove to a community chalet among other improvements. Community benefit schemes are part of Renantis’ caring and sustainable approach, sharing the value created by their renewable plants with the people living around them.

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management, automation, and sustainability, advised UNITED CAPS on this PPA and supported the company in its project selection, analysis, negotiations, and deal execution.

