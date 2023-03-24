Xodus and Daymark sign North America offshore wind MoU

Global energy consultancy, Xodus, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Daymark Energy Advisors to collaborate on advancing the development and deployment of projects in the rapidly growing North American offshore wind industry.

The partnership is the first of its kind for the offshore wind consultancy market in North America. Daymark brings deep knowledge and an integrated view of onshore energy infrastructure, regulation, and markets, while Xodus is a global leader in techno-commercial offshore wind development.

Under the terms of the agreement, Xodus and Daymark will leverage expertise to drive innovation and accelerate the transition to a more sustainable energy future. The companies will also collaborate to efficiently answer key questions from developers and state agencies as activity ramps up.

In combining strengths and expertise, the ‘surf-and-turf' offering will carve out a leadership presence in the offshore wind consulting market by providing an end-to-end understanding of the delivery of electricity from an offshore wind turbine through to the ratepayer.

Stephen Swindell, Managing Director at Xodus, said: “Having gained a strong reputation for our work in architecting, developing and supporting offshore renewables and energy transition projects around the world, we have now firmly established ourselves in the North American market.

“We have a long track record of activities in the global offshore wind, oil and gas, cables, and interconnectors sectors. Both parties bring different – but complementary – knowledge and skillsets to the energy market and infrastructure project consultancy. We look forward to working with the Daymark team to bring additional and combined expertise to the market.”

Marc D. Montalvo, President and CEO of Daymark added: “We have a 43-year track record in providing strategic advice and expert opinion to industry executives and boards in North America.

“We look forward to further extending our working relationship with the Xodus team. This is an exciting opportunity to combine our expertise – on land and at sea – to offer clients more complete solutions to the challenges they face and the questions they have about this growing industry.”

