Glamox wins contract to light Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm

Glamox, world leader in lighting, has won a contract to light Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm with its energy-efficient LED marine lighting.

The contract from ProCon Wind Energy will see lighting installed on 72 wind turbine foundations for the wind farm being constructed by RWE.

The Thor wind farm will be located off the Danish west coast, approximately 22 km from Thorsminde off the west coast of Jutland. Once operational, it will generate more than 1 GW of green electricity for the Danish market.

Glamox has provided 1200 marine-certified LED luminaires for the external and suspended internal platforms of the foundations. These platforms are critical as they ensure access to the turbine and the technical connection between the monopile foundation and the wind turbine. Since the lighting is installed at external access points, it must withstand the harshest marine conditions, including saltwater exposure, waves, lightning strikes, and vibrations from strong winds. The turbine foundations, which reach up to 100 m in height, will each weigh approximately 1500 t. Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD wind turbines will be mounted on these foundations.

Thomas Dybro, Head of Project Development & Sales at ProCon Wind Energy, commented: “For our customers and their offshore wind farms, lighting is key for safe and efficient working conditions. Lighting that works on every service mission is needed and paramount. It has to be long-lasting and withstand vibrations from the wind turbine and the extreme offshore environment – coping with rain, wind, corrosive seawater, and sub-zero temperatures.”

Astrid Simonsen Joos, Group CEO of Glamox, added: “Robust, highly dependable, and energy-efficient lighting is an intrinsic part of offshore wind and we are thrilled to be part of this green revolution, lighting the turbines of Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm.”

The external and internal lights use Glamox’s second-generation family of MIR linear luminaires. These will be procured, supplied, and installed by ProCon Wind Energy at yards in Poland and Greece.

The Thor project is well underway. Turbine installation is due in 2026, with the start of operations in 2027.

