Muir Mhòr offshore wind farm announces student scholarships

A pioneering Scottish floating offshore wind farm project is investing in the future of the industry by helping two promising students fund their studies. Muir Mhòr offshore wind farm has awarded scholarships worth a total of £10 000 to two students who are keen to pursue careers in Scotland’s wind industry.

The recipients are Filoteea Moldovan and Shahim Asad, who are both studying for their Masters degrees at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow.

Four more students will be awarded similar scholarships over the next two years, as part of a £30 000 educational partnership between Muir Mhòr and the university.

The initiative is part of the project’s commitment to enhancing the skills of the Scottish offshore wind workforce at all levels, starting with pupils of school age. Muir Mhòr is one of the world’s first commercial scale floating offshore wind projects, on track to be built off the Aberdeenshire coast, approximately 63 km from Peterhead.

Filoteea is studying for an MSc in Sustainability and Environmental Studies, while Shahim is on the MSc Offshore Wind Energy course.

Both are passionate about forging careers in the Scottish wind industry, which is at the heart of government plans to make the UK a clean energy superpower by 2030. Academics praised the students’ “keen interest in and knowledge of the Scottish wind energy sector” and their ambitions to “alleviate climate change through wind energy”.

Filoteea Moldovan said: “It means so much to me to receive this scholarship from Muir Mhòr. As an environmental scientist, I’m fascinated by the Scottish offshore wind industry and its potential to lead the revolution we are seeing in renewable energy.

“In the future, I hope to become an environmental consultant focusing on renewable energy developments, helping projects succeed by using data gathered from pioneering offshore wind farms such as Muir Mhòr.

“I strongly believe that there will be a shift towards floating offshore wind farms in the coming years and am determined to contribute to this emerging technology.

“On a practical level, this scholarship will allow me to drastically reduce my hours at my part-time job, giving me more time for my studies, and allowing me to challenge myself even further.”

Shahim Asad added: “I am very grateful to Muir Mhòr for the opportunity presented through this scholarship. It is not just financial support, it is an investment in the future of renewable energy.

“As an aspiring offshore engineer, I am committed to developing innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency and sustainability of offshore wind projects.

“My goal is to contribute to Scotland’s transition to a sustainable energy future by finding solutions to some of the challenges faced by offshore wind farms, such as maximising their structural resilience in harsh marine environments.

“As an international student, managing living expenses alongside tuition fees is challenging, so the scholarship will help alleviate the financial pressures I face.”

David Hinshelwood, Project Director for Muir Mhòr offshore wind farm, said: “We’d like to offer our congratulations to Filoteea and Shahim on their scholarships, which we hope will act as a springboard to help them do great things in our industry.

“The revolution in floating offshore wind is all about the future, both in terms of its cutting-edge technology and in securing clean energy supplies for generations to come.

“Muir Mhòr is committed to improving the skills of the Scottish offshore wind workforce at all levels, and our partnership with Strathclyde is an excellent example.

“We want to ensure that the once-in-a-lifetime economic opportunity presented by offshore wind is realised, helping to create a thriving, innovative, and sustainable green economy for current and future generations.

“Muir Mhòr is on its way to becoming one of the world’s first commercial scale floating offshore wind projects. We are very excited to see what the future holds.”

Hannah Johnston, Head of Philanthropy at the University of Strathclyde, concluded: “Strathclyde is dedicated to advocating and accelerating the transition to a net-zero economy and society through our research and teaching, so we are delighted that Muir Mhòr Offshore Wind Farm is investing in our Masters students to support and encourage their involvement in this important mission.

“These scholarships reward the recipients for their hard work, provide financial peace of mind, and incentivise them to excel in their studies, which have the potential to make a tangible difference to the wind industry in Scotland.

“Our thanks go to all at Muir Mhòr, and we look forward to continuing this partnership, which is already creating such a positive impact.”

As well as partnerships with universities, the Muir Mhòr team is also working with Mintlaw Academy in Aberdeenshire to provide practical activities for students enrolled in the Girls in Energy course. This initiative aims to offer young women real-world exposure to the energy industry.

If its consent applications are approved by the Scottish Government and Aberdeenshire Council, Muir Mhòr could start generating clean and renewable power in the early 2030s.

Once operational, the wind farm will be able to generate up to 1 GW of clean power, enough to provide electricity for the equivalent of up to 1.2 million homes every year. Muir Mhòr is a 50/50 joint venture between Fred. Olsen Seawind and Vattenfall, both having an established track record in Scotland. Working together, both companies are committed to securing Scotland’s energy future and green economy.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.