Octopus Energy opens seven new wind farms across Europe

Octopus Energy’s generation arm – who manage £6 billion of renewable assets and energy translation projects globally – has successfully opened seven new onshore wind farms across Europe since 2022.

These new wind farms with a combined capacity of 250 MW are located in the UK, Germany, Sweden, France, and Poland. They’re the latest renewables projects where Octopus Energy Generation has managed construction.

Combined they generate enough green energy every year to power around 250 000 homes. They avoid around 270 000 t of carbon emissions – the same as planting 1.3 million trees or removing 150 000 petrol cars from the road every year.

Onshore wind is a key part of Europe’s energy security strategy, as the European Union recently outlined its ambitions to more than double Europe’s wind capacity. This also comes as Octopus gears up to take its innovative world-first ‘Fan Club’ model global, to provide people with cheaper energy when it is windy. Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “It’s brilliant to see this flurry of wind farms we’ve built across Europe start generating clean power – and we’ve got big plans to invest in lots more. “New green energy is absolutely essential to accelerate our shift to a renewables-first economy and wean ourselves off expensive fossil fuels. To make sure this energy crisis is the very last one, we can build our way out through cheap green power.” The seven onshore wind energy farms that Octopus Energy has brought online since 2022: Scotland, UK: The 50 MW Cumberhead wind farm is managed by Octopus on behalf of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (ORIT). All 12 wind turbines were completed in March 2023. There is a power purchase agreement (PPA) in place with Kimberly-Clark, the manufacturer of well-loved household products Andrex ® , Kleenex ® and Huggies ® , to supply around 80% of their UK electrical power needs.

, Kleenex and Huggies , to supply around 80% of their UK electrical power needs. Germany: Octopus acquired the 22.4 MW Biebelnheim-Gabsheim wind farm located in Wörrstadt near Frankfurt last year from renewables developer JUWI and wiwi consult, on behalf of the Sky fund (ORI SCSp), which is now generating. Its four turbines are 241 m tall, higher than London’s Gherkin building or Cologne’s Cathedral.

France: The Berceronne 9 MW wind farm became operational in July 2022, and the Cerisou 24 MW wind farm, which Octopus manages on behalf of ORIT, became operational in November 2022.

Sweden: Octopus Energy Generation has a 49% stake in the 86 MW Rodene wind farm, which is now generating. There’s a PPA in place to export the energy to France-based Faurecia, a company of FORVIA Group, the world’s 7 th largest automotive tech company.

largest automotive tech company. Poland: The Krzecin 19 MW wind farm and the Kuslin 40 MW wind farm are both managed by Octopus on behalf of ORIT. Krezcin completed in February 2022 and Kuslin in at the end of 2022. For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine. Energy Global's Spring 2023 issue The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.