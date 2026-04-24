Five European TSOs investigate co-operation on offshore cable infrastructure in the North Sea

Five European Transmission System Operators (TSOs) from Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at WindEurope's Annual Event in Madrid. Their intention is to enhance the affordability, efficiency, and reliability of the future electricity system by boosting co-operation on offshore cable infrastructure in the North Sea. The signing of this MoU marks the start of a joint European effort to further strengthen the structural robustness of the critical infrastructure needed to make the energy transition happen. The initiative is open to other transmission system operators within the Offshore TSO Collaboration group (OTC), who may join the five participating TSOs later.

As the volume of offshore wind energy increases and countries become more connected via interconnectors, the high-voltage cables on the seabed are becoming an increasingly important link in Europe's electricity supply. These are complex and strategic assets, vital to the reliable transmission of renewable energy to the mainland. Incidents or prolonged interruptions can put the system under pressure and may have both social and economic impacts.

By signing the MoU, the five TSOs – Elia (Belgium), Energinet (Denmark), 50Hertz (Germany), and TenneT (Germany and the Netherlands) – commit to investigating, for at least one year, the exchange of strategic and technical approaches. By sharing knowledge of repair procedures, spare parts, and fault detection, and by jointly mapping the available vessels, materials, and technical capabilities, the parties want to evaluate possible efficiency gains and joint potentials. The desired result are faster, more efficient repairs with less impact on the system and the associated costs.

This co-operation will take shape through four thematic working groups, focusing on repair logistics, spare parts and equipment, fault detection, and the legal/financial framework, respectively. Each of these topics plays a key role in limiting the downtime of cable systems. By jointly investigating which solutions are scalable, and how the deployment of resources can be optimised, the TSOs are laying a foundation that combines technical efficiency with clear added value for society.

The signing of the MoU in Madrid marks the starting point of a process that will continue to take shape in the coming months. If the feasibility phase confirms that a joint approach offers significant benefits, the initiative can develop into sustainable and structural cooperation. The initiative is open to other transmission system operators within the OTC group, which may choose to join at a later stage.

“With the growth of offshore wind, the reliability of our subsea cables is becoming increasingly crucial. By joining forces with fellow TSOs, we are both improving the operational robustness of the network and ensuring that we deploy resources more intelligently and can respond faster when it matters. This co-operation is in the interest of all of Europe,” said Frédéric Dunon, Elia CEO.

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