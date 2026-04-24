RWE extends strategic jack-up vessel partnership with ZITON A/S

RWE has extended its strategic partnership with ZITON A/S, a specialised jack-up vessel operations and maintenance (O&M) service provider for offshore wind, by a further three years.

ZITON will thus continue to provide RWE’s Offshore Wind business with significant jack-up vessel capacity from 2027 onwards. Vessels, lifting, and auxiliary services that are provided for a minimum of 240 days per year are included in the framework agreement. The extension of the agreement, which was originally signed in 2023, will further enhance the efficient operation of RWE’s existing and growing offshore wind portfolio in the UK and continental Europe and help reduce price uncertainty in a competitive market environment.

Thomas Michel, Chief Operating Officer, RWE Offshore Wind, commented: “Combining RWE’s in-house capabilities with ZITON’s experience has helped us to develop a standardised and cost-efficient approach to major component exchanges over recent years. By extending our strategic partnership, we will further enhance flexibility and efficiency, reduce response times, and minimise lost revenue across our portfolio – while at the same time reinforcing our strong safety performance.”

Thorsten Jalk, CEO, ZITON, added: “ZITON welcomes the continuation of the strong partnership with RWE, which serves as a testament to our expertise as a dedicated O&M service provider. Our flexible fleet of jack-up vessels is well suited to support RWE’s diverse offshore assets and we will continue to maintain their portfolio of wind turbines to ensure safe and efficient performance.”

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