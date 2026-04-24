TotalEnergies takes FID for wind and energy storage project in Kazakhstan

TotalEnergies has taken the final investment decision (FID) and financing for the Mirny onshore wind and battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Kazakhstan.

Located in the southeast of the country, Mirny should generate 100 TWh of renewable electricity over 25 years, enough to supply about 1 million people in Kazakhstan. The electricity produced will be sold to the Government of Kazakhstan under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) signed in 2023. The project’s investment amounts to US$1.2 billion, with about 75% externally financed.

The Mirny project consists of a 1 GW onshore wind farm totalling 150 turbines, combined with a 600 MWh BESS supplied by TotalEnergies’ wholly owned affiliate, Saft, for a reliable power supply to the national grid. The inclusion of a storage facility will enhance grid stability and represents a significant upgrade to the country’s energy infrastructure. TotalEnergies holds 60% of Mirny, jointly with its partners, Samruk Energy (20%) and KazMunayGas (20%).

TotalEnergies and its partners signed a common terms agreement (CTA) with an international lending consortium, securing a financing framework for the Mirny project. The lending consortium includes EBRD, Proparco, DBK, DEG, Société Générale, QNB Group, China Construction Bank, and Standard Chartered.

Olivier Jouny, SVP Renewables at TotalEnergies, commented: “We are delighted to launch one of Kazakhstan’s largest renewable energy initiatives to date, thereby contributing to the country’s target of increasing the share of renewables in electricity generation to 15% by 2030. We look forward to advancing construction of the Mirny project alongside our partners and in co-operation with the Kazakhstani authorities. This 1 GW onshore wind farm will also contribute to the 9 GW renewables portfolio that we are combining with Masdar through a 50/50 joint venture across nine Asian countries, including Kazakhstan.”

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