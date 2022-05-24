Vattenfall inaugurates its largest onshore wind farm

Blakliden Fäbodberget – Vattenfall’s largest onshore wind farm to date with 84 turbines – has recently been inaugurated.

Construction of Blakliden Fäbodberget, located in Lycksele and Åsele municipalities, began in 2018, and the wind farm is now in full operation. The farm, which is owned by Vattenfall along with Vestas and AIP Management, has a total output of 353 MW and will deliver fossil-free electricity corresponding to the need of 220 000 homes.

At the inauguration, Vattenfall was represented by Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Wind, Helene Biström, and Head of Sustainability, Annika Ramsköld, among others.

“I’m very happy that we have inaugurated Blakliden Fäbodberget, our largest onshore wind farm. We can thus supply fossil-free electricity to an expanding region with an industry on the rise,” said Helene Biström.

“It feels great that we inaugurated the park today. It has been a collaboration with international partners, but also with all the local contractors and suppliers we have had in the project from Åsele and Lycksele municipalities,” says Head of Blakliden Fäbodberget, Mattias Persson.

Sweden’s electricity consumption is expected to double by 2045. Blakliden Fäbodberget wind farm, providing 1.1 TWh/y, will be an important contribution to this.

