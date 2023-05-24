MENCK signs hammer sale contract with CCCC 3rd Harbour Engineering

MENCK, a marine foundations brand in Acteon’s Engineering, Moorings, and Foundations division, has signed a contract with CCCC 3rd Harbour Engineering Co. Ltd, the leading company in the offshore wind renewable industry in China, for the sale of the MHU4400S hammer to support its activities for offshore wind farms in China.

The signing ceremony was held on 11 May 2023 in Shanghai, China. The MHU4400S hammer spread with 8 m adaptation is scheduled for delivery within 2Q24.

MENCK’s commercial relationship with CCCC 3rd Harbour dates to 2016 when they purchased their first MENCK hammer. Since then, they have benefited from the optimised user experience and reliability of the hammer giving them the confidence to work on projects with challenging soil conditions. This experience influenced the decision to purchase the MHU4400S hammer spread from MENCK, which shows the confidence they have in the brand and product.

The field proven MHU4400S is equipped with a one-piece anvil design of 8 m dia. The specialised design, materials, and manufacturing process provide the anvil with stiffness and strength, resulting in efficient and durable performance.

“The demand for bigger hammers and bigger pile adaptions is growing and I am confident that both 3rd Harbour and MENCK, will work together to provide technology solutions to this industry today and in the future,” said Frank Köhrmann – General Manager, MENCK

“As a leader in the field of offshore wind energy construction in China, CCCC 3rd Harbour has joined forces with the leading hydraulic hammer manufacturer MENCK to introduce the largest hydraulic hammer to date in the Chinese renewables market, which will provide new impetus for the construction of offshore wind farms in China and accelerate and expand the renewable energy infrastructure,” added Xiangzhong Wu – Deputy General Manager, CCCC 3rd Harbour.

