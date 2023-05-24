Smulders loads out first Provence Grand Large floating foundation

Smulders has loaded out the first floating foundation EDF Renewables’ Provence Grand Large floating wind farm, the first of its kind in France. Smulders’ teams are participating in the installation of the first floating wind farm in France, which will be equipped with new generation wind turbines.

Assembled at Eiffage Métal’s factory in Fos-sur-Mer, the three floating foundations are equipped at their ends with two submersible buoys between which is an innovative anchoring system.

At 45 m high, they will support wind turbines capable of producing 8.4 MW.

