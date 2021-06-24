Akselos becomes member of Global Wind Energy Council

Real-time digital twin pioneer, Akselos, will join leaders in the global wind sector as a board-level member for international trade association Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), in a bid to support the association’s mission to establish wind power as a key answer to society’s energy and climate challenges.

The company has also pledged support to the Global Wind Energy Coalition for COP26, which will bring members together to carry out a series of activities ahead of COP26 to help governments, economies and communities scale up the investment required to meet net-zero targets and stop global warming.

Earlier in 2021, the IEA issued a report calling for 70+ GW of offshore wind to be added each year until 2050 in order to meet global targets.

Dylan Mitchell, Akselos’ Director for Wind and New Energy said: “GWEC has a pivotal role to play in ensuring the right policy environment to help wind reach its full potential. It unites the sector’s most influential voices on a mission to promote wind as an enabler of an accelerated energy transition. Our mission is to optimise the design and operation of offshore wind farms with real-time digital twins, to support accelerated deployment on a global scale. We’re already working on some of the world’s most ambitious wind projects and look forward to working with council members to tell wind’s story and secure the support the sector needs to change the world.”

GWEC and the Coalition for COP26 has a line-up of heavy-hitting supporters that include companies such as Vestas, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Orsted, Mainstream Renewable Power, SSE Renewables, RWE, GE Renewables, Glennmont Partners, Aker Offshore Wind, Green Investment Group, RES, BayWa r.e. and Principle Power.

GWEC’s Chief Operating Officer, Stewart Mullin, said ”Wind power technology has come a long way in just a couple decades to make it one of the most efficient and affordable power sources available in many countries across the globe. But as an industry, we have a culture and a history of always innovating and pushing ourselves to become event better so that we can realise our vision of a net-zero world. At GWEC, we are thrilled to now be working with Akselos as one of our board-level members and partners on the road to COP26 as a company that can help take the wind industry to the next level.”

