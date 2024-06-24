Eversource and Ørsted receive final approval for Sunrise Wind

Sunrise Wind, New York’s largest offshore wind project, has received approval of its Construction and Operations Plan (COP) from the US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), which is the final decision needed from the federal agency to move the project toward the start of offshore construction.

At 924 MW, Sunrise Wind will generate enough clean energy to power nearly 600 000 New York homes.

Sunrise Wind will help New York achieve its mandate of 70% renewable electricity by 2030, while accelerating the state’s growing offshore wind workforce and supply chain. Sunrise Wind will create 800 direct New York jobs, thousands of indirect jobs, and economic benefits from the Capital Region to Long Island – including a US$700 million investment in Suffolk County alone.

“With the final approval of Sunrise Wind and the recent completion of South Fork Wind, it is clear that New York is leading the nation in building the offshore wind industry,” said New York Governor Kathy Hochul. “We’re grateful for the Biden Administration’s commitment to advancing clean energy projects, and New York will continue to build a green economy, create good-paying jobs, and combat the climate crisis.” “I am very glad to see Sunrise Wind breeze past another critical milestone,” said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “Sunrise Wind is built by the men and women in union labor and will change the energy landscape in New York for the cleaner and better. New York’s energy needs are vast, and I will continue working with New York, the Biden administration, Governor Hochul, Long Island officials and all stakeholders to move offshore wind and other renewable energy projects forward.”

"Sunrise Wind is a centerpiece of New York’s clean energy vision, and with this final federal approval we can officially put the construction phase in-motion," added David Hardy, Group EVP and CEO Americas at Ørsted. "BOEM’s approval is an important milestone not just for New York but also for America’s domestic energy sector. We’re grateful for the continued leadership of BOEM Director Klein and all the federal, state, and local leaders who are committed to offshore wind. Sunrise Wind builds on our success of South Fork Wind and will deliver more jobs, economic development, and clean energy to New York.”

"Sunrise Wind is a historic investment in New York's economic and environmental future, and today's decision by BOEM represents a key step in bringing this project to fruition," said Joe Nolan, Chairman, President, and CEO of Eversource Energy. "This project will deliver offshore wind energy at-scale, and hundreds of New Yorkers are already hard at work building the onshore transmission system that will bring this power to our homes and businesses. Sunrise Wind is a groundbreaking project, creating good union jobs across New York and supporting hundreds of millions in local infrastructure investments, and we are excited to move forward."

As part of Sunrise Wind, Ørsted and Eversource are already making investments in the state’s offshore wind workforce and supply chain, including:

A record $200 million offshore wind supply chain award to Long Island-based contractor Haugland Energy Group LLC, which is creating more than 400 jobs for New York union workers to install the underground duct bank system for Sunrise Wind’s onshore transmission line in Brookhaven, in Suffolk County.

$86 million supply chain contract with Riggs?Distler?& Company, Inc., bringing construction and steel manufacturing work to Capital Region and Western New York companies supporting the construction of advanced foundation components for wind turbines at the Port of?Coeymans. That contract is creating 230 family-sustaining jobs.

Supporting the development of New York’s National Offshore Wind Training Center on Long Island with a $10 million investment.

Advancing the first offshore wind project in America to use high-voltage direct current transmission technology.

Investing $5 million in a research partnership with Stony Brook University.

Establishing an operations and maintenance hub in East Setauket and harbor facility in Port Jefferson to support wind farm operations and the long-term associated operations and maintenance jobs.

Completed a host community agreement with the Town of Brookhaven.

Sunrise Wind recently finalised its agreements with NYSERDA on the project’s 25-year Offshore Wind Renewable Energy Certificates (OREC) contract.

