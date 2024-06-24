GE Vernova begins delivering turbines for wind farm in Montana

GE Vernova Inc. has announced that delivery is underway for 88 of its 2.8 MW-127 m workhorse wind turbines for Puget Sound Energy’s (PSE) Beaver Creek wind farm in Stillwater County, Montana. Turbine deliveries for the project, which was booked by GE Vernova in 4Q23, first began in May 2024.

The Beaver Creek Wind Project is expected to have an initial capacity of 248 MW, enough energy to power the equivalent of about 83 000 homes per year. The project is expected to utilise an estimated 150 – 200 skilled workers during construction with an expected ongoing need for 10 – 15 permanent on-site workers during operation. The project will interconnect on NorthWestern Energy’s system and will use existing PSE transmission lines to bring wind energy back to PSE customers.

Stephen Swift, Chief Commercial Officer of GE Vernova Wind, said: “We are pleased to work with Puget Sound Energy to supply their Beaver Creek wind project, which takes advantage of Montana’s strong wind profile to help them drive their clean energy transformation. Like PSE, GE Vernova understands the importance of meeting the demand for clean energy while at the same time continuing to deliver safe and reliable energy. Our GE 2.8 MW-127 m workhorse turbines are ideally suited to help PSE and other customers meet ambitious clean energy goals.”

“PSE is excited to leverage our experience developing and operating major wind projects and the expertise of GE Vernova, which has been established in the wind business for decades, for delivery of the Beaver Creek wind project,” said Jim Hogan, Director of Major Projects at PSE. “Our partnership with GE Vernova on this project helps us as we take another step forward in delivering one of the most ambitious clean energy transformations of any utility in the country.”

GE Vernova's Onshore wind business has a total installed base of approximately 56 000 turbines and nearly 120 GW of installed capacity worldwide. Committed to its customers' success for more than two decades, its product portfolio offers next-generation technology that leads with high-powered turbines to enable high-quality scale and drive decarbonisation through affordable and sustainable generation of renewable energy. The portfolio builds on the 2.8 MW-127 m workhorse turbine. With over 23 GW installed and 200 million operational hours, the 2.8 MW-127 m is one the best-selling turbines in the US in history. Designed specifically for the US market, the 2.8 MW-127 m continues to deliver best-in-industry ease of installation and a high capacity factor.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!