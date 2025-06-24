Ocergy starts RECORD15 project

Ocergy, Inc. has announced the start of the Reduced Commercial Risks with Demo of 15+ MW (RECORD15) joint industry project, which aims to install a latest generation turbine with rated power over 15 MW on an OCG-WindTM floater in 2028.

The FEED contract for this pilot project was recently signed between Ocergy and three offshore wind developers of international reach: EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, Kyuden Mirai Energy Company, and TEPCO Renewable Power.

Ocergy’s platform, the turbine agnostic OCG-Wind, is an innovative modular design supporting an optimised assembly process from pre-fabricated steel sub-assemblies, allowing serial production using today’s existing supply chain and infrastructure. The tower will be designed using a stiff-stiff approach, effectively addressing one of the foremost technical challenges in deploying next-generation large turbines on floating foundations.

By proving industrialised fabrication, rapid assembly, and WTG integration and safe operation of the next generation of large WTG, RECORD15 removes the final technical and financial barriers ahead of Europe’s multiple pre-commercial projects to be installed around the turn of the decade and the subsequent multi-GW pipelines in Europe and Asia. The project thus acts as an essential springboard for commercial deployment, solidifying a robust supply chain and accelerated decarbonisation of the power sector.

Over the years currently planned for the operational phase, the unit will be generating operational data used to optimise maintenance plans for future commercial farms, while informing bankability models for commercial arrays. Third-party certification will be sought to de-risk this pilot and future commercial endeavours.

