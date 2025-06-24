RWE’s Theodore wind farm project receives development approval

RWE Renewables Australia’s 1 GW Theodore onshore wind project has received state planning approval from the Queensland Government.

The project, proposed for near Theodore in the Banana Shire in central Queensland, has received development application (DA) approval from Queensland’s State Assessment and Referral Agency.

Located about 22 km east of Theodore and 50 km south-west of Biloela, the project is planned to have up to 170 turbines and a battery energy storage system (BESS). It would contribute a significant portion of future electricity supply for the growing Central Queensland region by generating enough electricity to power about 500 000 Queensland homes.

Daniel Belton, CEO of RWE Renewables Australia, responded: “RWE is thrilled to secure state planning approval for the Theodore wind farm, a 1 GW project with strong community benefits that would support Queensland’s energy supply. RWE has always understood that a key to delivering projects is putting community first and, in line with this philosophy, we have developed strong relationships with the community and other stakeholders at Theodore over the past three years. We appreciate the Queensland Government’s rigorous approach to DA assessment, and have proactively worked with the government to ensure we delivered best practice community engagement, which has supported the achievement of our DA.”

Belton continued: “As we look ahead to commencing construction in 2026, we look forward to continuing to work with Powerlink and the Queensland Government on the infrastructure needed to make this project a success. We remain committed to collaborating with the community, government, traditional owners, and other stakeholders to bring this project to life.”

The Theodore project is expected to generate AUS$500 million into the local and Queensland economy throughout construction. This is in addition to a community benefit fund of at least AUS$500 000/y – equating to about AUS$17.5 million across the operational life of the wind farm – once the project moves into the construction phase.

Construction of the project would take up to four years and require a workforce of up to 500 people at peak periods.

RWE and Stanwell are continuing discussions on offtake for Theodore under their memorandum of understanding, signed in 2023.

The Theodore project will now continue through the Federal Government’s EPBC Act process, where it has been placed on the National Renewable Energy Priority List.

