Huisman awarded order for cable-lay system by Dong Fang Offshore

Huisman has signed a contract with Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) for the delivery of a modular 30 t cable-lay system. The system is specifically designed to be deployed across a range of vessels, including DFO’s newbuild construction service operation vessels and offshore construction vessels, built by VARD. This marks Huisman’s first cable-lay system, built on the company’s extensive track record in the deepwater pipelay market.

The new cable-lay system stands out for its high degree of flexibility and rapid mobilisation capabilities. It can be configured to support both inter-array and export cable laying with DFO’s existing and newbuild offshore construction vessels as well as cable repair operations with DFO’s fleet of construction service operations vessels, enabling efficient utilisation across DFO’s fleet. A key innovation is Huisman’s smart quadrant handling system, which eliminates the need for a crane to overboard the quadrant. During repair campaigns, the quadrant system can also serve as a joint handling arm, reducing dependency on the vessel’s lifting equipment.

The system will be delivered as a single, integrated spread with quick connection interfaces, allowing for fast mobilisation in various configurations tailored to vessel type and operational requirement, reducing mobilisation costs, hot work, and commissioning time during project start-up.

In developing this solution, Huisman is collaborating closely with ESD, a specialist in cable-lay operations. This partnership, initiated in 2023, combines ESD’s operational expertise with Huisman’s recognised capabilities in designing and manufacturing offshore equipment.

Polin Chen, CEO at Dong Fang Offshore, said: “We are excited to place an order for a first-of-its-kind modular cable-lay spread for our growing fleet of vessels. The flexibility to be able to deploy integrated, fit-for-purpose spreads on both our commissioning service operations vessels and offshore construction vessels, in a short period of time we believe creates significant value for our customers and will ensure that there continues to be fit-for-purpose, best in class cable installations available to meet the challenging conditions of Taiwan and beyond.”

Timon Ligterink, Commercial Director APAC at Huisman, added: “We are proud to support our valued client Dong Fang Offshore with this next step in their offshore cable-lay ambitions. With this modular system, we are introducing a unique solution that offers both operational flexibility and efficiency, supporting DFO’s commitment to deliver reliable and cost-effective services to the offshore wind industry.”

