Vestas secures 158 MW repowering order in the USA

Vestas has received a 158 MW order to repower three undisclosed projects in the USA. The order consists of 72 V120-2.2 MW turbines for the three projects.

The orders include supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

In the USA, Vestas has repowered more than 1 GW of projects in the last five years across all major turbine brands.

Turbine deliveries for each project are expected to begin in the 4Q23 with commissioning scheduled for the 4Q24.

The customer and projects are undisclosed.

