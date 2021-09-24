New wind turbine installation vessel design receives ABS approval

ABS has awarded Approval in Principle (AIP) to Ned Project Inc. for its hydrogen-ready wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) design.

The NP20000X ULAM design is intended to be Jones Act Compliant and able to meet future offshore wind market demands, specifically operations involving 15 - 20 MW wind turbine installations. Its innovative approach loads monopiles vertically on the 8000 m2 deck, eliminating the need to rotate monopiles to the vertical position at sea, increasing efficiency and safety. The design is equipped with a leg encircling heavy cargo crane with a working load of 3500 t capable of handling turbines of 240 m rotor diameter and 150 m tower height.

Ned Project Inc. is working with GPZ Energy to develop ULAM WTIV projects for the US market.

The design is hydrogen-ready with the engine rooms able to be converted into fuel cell compartments accommodating polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells, making it possible to rely solely on liquefied hydrogen (LH 2 ) to meet its energy demands.

‘Charybdis’, one of the first Jones Act compliant WTIVs, is now being built to ABS Class. It is the latest vessel for the US offshore wind industry to be supported by ABS. The first US flagged Jones Act offshore wind farm service operation vessel (SOV) ever ordered will be built to ABS Class. These vessels will join the first ABS-classed crew transfer vessel (CTV) in the US, ‘Windserve Odyssey’. ABS has also issued AIPs for a series of wind support vessels from European designers.

