Iberdrola inaugurates Saint-Brieuc project in France

Iberdrola has inaugurated the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France, the second largest in the country, with 496 MW of capacity and an annual production of nearly 2000 GWh. This will make it possible to provide secure, indigenous, and emission-free energy to close to 1 million people.

With an investment of €2.4 billion, the project began development in 2012 and entered full operation in 2024, following three years of construction. It consists of 62 turbines, each with a capacity of 8 MW, the most powerful installed in France to date.

The construction work supported more than 1700 jobs, 500 locally, and involved a range of industry leading companies, such as Siemens-Gamesa (wind turbines), the Navantia Windar consortium (foundations and transition pieces), Haizea (towers), Prysmian (cabling), and Van Oord (installation). In total, more than 150 European companies worked on the project.

The executive chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, said: “This project lays the foundations for the offshore wind sector in France and clearly demonstrates the potential that this technology has to boost energy security and the re-industrialisation of Europe, while contributing to climate objectives, in line with the Draghi report.”

The Saint-Brieuc project also helped to advance the offshore wind sector in France. The wind turbines were manufactured by Siemens-Gamesa at a new facility in Le Havre and the components of the jacket foundations were partly built and assembled by Navantia Windar in the Port of Brest.

Iberdrola’s experienced project team and suppliers successfully overcame a range of challenges to deliver the project on schedule, including adverse weather and challenging sea conditions. Innovative new techniques and equipment for fixing the turbine’s foundations to the seabed were developed, overcoming the challenges posed by hard rock formations in the seabed (composed of basalt rock).

Years of planning was involved in ensuring hundreds of companies across the supply chain delivered components and equipment to specification and on schedule, all supported by expert teams leading on thousands of environmental protection measures and delivering against a wide range of social requirements.

