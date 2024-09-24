ScottishPower confirms Lowestoft as long-term home for UK offshore wind

ScottishPower Renewables has confirmed Lowestoft as the long-term home and heart of its UK offshore wind operations with the acquisition of a new site in the town’s PowerPark – expanding its existing footprint in the town.

The company is investing around £8 million to acquire and develop the site on Trinity Road – currently occupied by RJ Pryce (which is moving to a nearby loca-tion) – to create its very own permanent base to support the delivery of its offshore wind projects in the East of England.

The site is a stone’s throw from the company’s operations and maintenance base for the East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm, located on land owned by Asso-ciated British Ports at Lowestoft port. It will continue to operate on its existing 30-year lease.

The Trinity Road development is expected to have capacity for around 100 people and will primarily provide an operations and maintenance base for the East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm, which is currently under construction.

Charlie Jordan, CEO of ScottishPower Renewables (SPR), said: “Our continued commitment and investment in Lowestoft highlights the town’s role as a power-house for the clean energy industry within the East of England region and we’re here to stay. We’re operating, building and developing wind farms that will power cleaner and greener lives for millions of people – and deliver huge environmental and economic benefits – for decades to come. This is a brilliant boost for the town and the wider East Anglia region and confirms its status as the home and heart of our offshore wind operations in the UK.”

Ross Ovens, SPR’s Managing Director for Offshore Development and Operations, added: “It’s really exciting that, six years after we put a spade in the ground and built our East Anglia ONE base in Lowestoft, we’re now increasing our footprint, presence and investment in the town. That doesn’t just support ScottishPower’s offshore wind projects and pipeline, it will make a long and lasting difference for local people and communities. We’re proud to help drive the regeneration of the town and help write the next chapter in Lowestoft’s story – creating a cleaner, greener, brighter, and better future.”

Jess Asato, MP for Lowestoft, concluded: “ScottishPower's decision to establish Lowestoft as a long-term hub for its UK offshore wind operations is a game-changer for our town, bringing significant economic opportunities. With a multi-million-pound investment, this project will not only support our wind farms, but also create local jobs, boosting employment in green energy. This investment is a key step toward regenerating Lowestoft and positioning it as a leader in the clean energy industry, ensuring long-term benefits for Lowestoft.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!