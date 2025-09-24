Next Geosolutions signs framework agreement with 50Hertz

Next Geosolutions, one of the leading international players in marine geoscience and offshore construction support services for the energy sector and listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has signed an eight-year framework agreement with 50Hertz, establishing a key partnership with another European Transmission System Operators (TSOs). Part of the Elia Group, 50Hertz is responsible for the development and operation of the high-voltage power grid across Northern and Eastern Germany.

As a result of this agreement, NextGeo shall be the primary provider for geotechnical seabed survey services, to support the development of offshore substations (OSS), pivotal for the integration of new offshore wind farms in the North Sea and Baltic Sea and the fortification of the European power grid.

Survey activities will be executed by NextGeo’s high-specs offshore fleet, especially with the support of the geotechnical drilling vessel NG Driller, along with advanced technologies and methodologies designed to guarantee the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficiency.

Valentina De Rienzo, CCO of Next Geosolutions, commented: “This signing with 50Hertz is the result of a great commitment to building long-term relationships with our clients. It highlights the strength of our commercial strategy and confirms NextGeo’s role as a trusted partner, in supporting the development of Europeans offshore energy infrastructure.”

Frank Koopman, Offshore Wind Strategy Director at Next Geosolutions, added: “We are proud to have gained the trust of 50Hertz in our specialised people and technologies to provide them with the data that will be fundamental for the safe and efficient design of their offshore substations in Germany. In this way NextGeo contribute to a secure integration of new renewable energy into the European grid.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!