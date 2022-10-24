EDPR inaugurates a new wind farm in Poland

EDP Renewables (EDPR) has inaugurated the Budzyn wind farm in Western Poland.

The wind farm operates 35 turbines, each with a capacity of 2 MW, adding up to a total installed capacity of 70 MW. The project will allow to save more than 215 000 tpy of CO 2 , and will supply energy to more than 85 000 households. This new wind farm reflects EDPR’s commitment to the development of the local economy through the creation of new long-term jobs, as well as adding clean energy to the Polish market in nationwide perspective.

The inauguration event was attended by local government and EDPR representative, in addition to the special participation of Budzyn’s school pupils. In total, more than 160 attendees celebrated the inauguration.

Speaking at the event, Joaquim Barbosa, General Director EDPR Poland, said: “Budzyn wind farm is an important milestone for EDPR both at a local and national perspective. The project will not only add clean energy to the grid in such unstable times for the Polish energy market, but it will also contribute to decrease the energy prices, provide new jobs, infrastructure, and tax income for local government and citizens. EDPR is proudly contributing to the energy independence of Poland and will continue to help accelerate the energy transition at a global level.”

The construction of the Budzyn wind farm was a four-phase project. The first 40 MW were connected to the grid at the end of April 2022, and the next 20 MW at end of August 2022. The remaining 4 Mw and 6 MW will be connected at the end of October 2022.

The wind farm in Budzyn (70 MW) is the third investment done by EDPR in the Greater Poland Voivodeship – together with the wind farms in Margonin (120 MW) and Pawlowo-Golancz (80 MW). In conjunction, they provide energy with a total capacity of 270 MW.

Since it entered the country in 2008, EDPR has built in Poland more than 800 MW of renewable energy, reflecting its dedication to accelerate the energy transition in the country and at a global level.

