AFRY signs framework agreement with Vattenfall for technical consultancy services

AFRY has signed a new framework agreement with Vattenfall to provide technical consultancy services across multiple competence areas and regions within Vattenfall’s operations.

This agreement gives Vattenfall access to AFRY’s broad expertise in areas such as nuclear power, hydro power, wind power, and further fields including lifetime extension and new-build-related services within nuclear power.

Elon Hägg, Executive Vice President and Head of Division Energy, AFRY, commented: “We are proud to deepen our partnership with Vattenfall through this framework agreement and look forward to supporting them with technical and commercial advice. AFRY and Vattenfall have collaborated for more than 30 years, and we are happy to continue the journey together.”

The agreement covers an initial three-year period and includes two optional one-year renewal terms.

