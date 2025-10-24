First offshore export cable installed at Inch Cape

The first of Inch Cape offshore wind farm’s two 85 km offshore export cables has been installed off the east coast of Scotland.

The 220 kV, three-phase export cable was installed in three 28-km sections by Enshore Subsea using the CMOS Installer cable lay vessel operating from the Port of Blyth. Once operational, it will transmit power from the 1.1 GW wind farm to the project’s new onshore substation under construction at Cockenzie, East Lothian.

The cable required two offshore joints which were completed using North Sea Giant and will shortly be buried in the seabed.

John Hill, Inch Cape Project Director, said: “We are delighted with the completion of this scope which is the critical link between the offshore and onshore substations, with great work by the Inch Cape team and our supply partners, including Orient Cable and Enshore Subsea. This achievement is testament to the momentum Inch Cape has gathered since early summer, and to the team’s focus on the successful delivery of key milestones.”

Pierre Boyde, Enshore Subsea CEO, added: “The installation of the first export cable is an important step for the Inch Cape project. We appreciate the collaboration with our partners and remain focused on supporting the safe and efficient delivery of the work ahead.”

Manufactured by Ningbo Orient Wires & Cables Co. Ltd (Orient Cable), the 2000 mm2 cable is among the largest AC export cables in the world. The second 85-km export cable will also be installed by Enshore Subsea in three 28-km sections during a later campaign in 2026.

Inch Cape is well into its offshore construction phase with both the offshore substation platform and the first export cable installed, and the first of its XXL monopiles delivered to the Port of Leith. Next year will see the project's monopile and jacket foundations installed along with the first of 72 Vestas 15 MW turbines and the completion of the onshore substation. The project is on track for first power in late-2026 and full commercial operations in 2027.