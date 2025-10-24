Neoen inaugurates 412 MW wind farm in Australia

Neoen, one of the world’s leading producers of exclusively renewable energy, has inaugurated of its 412 MW Goyder South wind farm in South Australia (SA).

Located on the lands of the Ngadjuri Nation near the town of Burra in SA’s Mid North region, Goyder South is the largest wind farm in the state and in Neoen’s portfolio. Built across two stages and comprising 75 wind turbines, this wind farm is expected to generate approximately 1.5 TWh of renewable energy annually. This contribution is projected to increase wind generation in the state’s electricity market by more than 20%, playing an instrumental role in SA’s aspiration to achieve 100% net renewables by 2027.

Neoen’s Goyder South is now delivering energy to customers under three long-term PPAs. It has a 14-year contract for 100 MW with the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Government, supporting its journey to net zero by 2045, and a 10-year agreement for 40 MW with Flow Power, an Australian electricity retailer. Goyder South is also delivering an industry-first, 70 MW renewable energy baseload agreement with BHP. In tandem with Neoen’s Blyth Battery and backed by its advanced energy management expertise, Goyder South supplies the company with power to operate its Olympic Dam mine in SA.

Goyder South has created over 400 construction jobs and 12 permanent, long-term opportunities, and has generated over AUS$100 million in supply chain outcomes for SA’s Mid North. The wind farm has also delivered a range of legacy initiatives for the First Nations and Goyder communities including the creation of a new national park at Worlds End Gorge and an AUS$250 000 annual community benefit-sharing programme.

Neoen’s total contribution to SA’s energy transition will surpass 1.5 GW of renewable energy and storage capacity once the company launches construction of its Goyder North wind farm and Goyder Battery. These two new assets, together with Goyder South, are part of Neoen’s flagship Goyder Renewables Zone, a vast hybrid renewable energy hub located in the SA’s Mid North.

Jean-Christophe Cheylus, Neoen Australia’s CEO, commented: “Goyder South is a credit to the world-class wind resources of South Australia and to the team’s leadership in leveraging these to develop high-quality projects. I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has helped bring this wind farm to life – our host landowners, the Governments of South Australia and the ACT, and the Regional Council of Goyder, as well as ElectraNet, AEMO, BHP, and Flow Power.”

Tom Koutsantonis, SA Government’s Minister for Energy and Mining, added: “I commend Neoen on this significant investment and seamless development of what is now the biggest wind farm in SA. We are well on track for SA to meet its goal of 100% net renewables generation by 2027, and projects such as this are at the vanguard of that ambition. Projects like Neoen’s Goyder South wind farm highlight the quality of the wind resource here in SA, and when combined with abundant solar, it becomes clear why renewable energy companies from around the world are lining up to invest in SA.”

Xavier Barbaro, Neoen’s Group CEO, concluded: “We are proud of what has been achieved at Goyder South, the largest wind farm in Neoen’s portfolio, and of the decisive role we are playing in SA’s journey to net zero. Projects of this scale and quality enable us to deliver value to governments, customers, and community stakeholders alike. They become templates for future solutions, opening up opportunities to further accelerate the energy transition in Australia and in the rest of the world.”

