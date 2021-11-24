Tekmar Energy secures CPS contract

Tekmar Energy Ltd, a Tekmar Group Company, has announced a contract award by Global Offshore to supply cable protection systems (CPS) for the Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm in Germany.

Arcadis Ost 1 is a 257 MW offshore wind project developed by Parkwind. The project will be located in the Baltic Sea, northeast of the island of Rügen in Germany.

Under the supply contract, Tekmar Energy will design, manufacture, and supply its latest generation of TekTube CPS to protect the wind farms array cables as they transition from the seabed into the wind turbine foundation at 27 separate locations. The CPS will be manufactured at Tekmar Energy's state-of-the-art facility in the North East of England and delivered to Global Offshore in 2022.

Tekmar Group’s comprehensive engineering capability and unrivalled industry experience make it uniquely positioned to deliver the optimum cable protection solution. This was demonstrated by Tekmar Energy working alongside fellow Group companies Ryder Geotechnical, Subsea Innovation and AgileTek Engineering to engineer and optimise CPS for Arcadis Ost 1.

Marc Bell, Managing Director at Tekmar Energy, said: “We are delighted that Global Offshore has selected Tekmar Energy's Generation 10 CPS technology to protect Arcadis Ost 1. This project award demonstrates the industry's continued confidence in our subsea protection solutions. We look forward to working with Global Offshore to ensure cost-effective and timely project delivery.”

Mark Gillespie, Managing Director at Global Offshore, part of the Global Marine Group, commented "With Tekmar Energy supporting the Arcadis Ost 1 project, we have a proven and reliable CPS partner. Global Offshore has full confidence in successful project delivery and is delighted to have Tekmar Energy onboard.”