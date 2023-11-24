HiDef appointed as aerial survey contractors for Nova East Wind

Nova East Wind Inc., a joint venture (JV) partnership between DP Energy and SBM Offshore, has re-appointed HiDef Aerial Surveying Ltd as its aerial survey provider.

The JV partnership announced its floating offshore wind farm development earlier this year which will supply renewable electricity to Nova Scotians. The 300 – 400 MW Nova East Wind project will be located approximately 20 – 30 km off Goldboro, Nova Scotia. This first stepping-stone project will kickstart an exciting new industry in Nova Scotia, contributing to the province meeting its 2030 decarbonisation goals.

HiDef has been carrying out monthly aerial surveys for Nova East Wind since October 2022, and this will now continue for a second year. These surveys will provide insight into the abundance and distribution of birds, marine mammals, and other marine species in the proposed wind farm area.

Anne-Marie Belliveau, Nova East Wind Project Manager, said: “We are excited to continue working with HiDef for the delivery of the aerial surveys for Nova East Wind. The results from these surveys will help guide discussions with stakeholders and rights holders, optimise project design and allow the team to make informed decisions based on survey findings.”

Martin Scott, HiDef Managing Director, added: “Providing clients with robust data to help understand the environment they are working in is key to us and we are proud to be part of this ground breaking Canadian project.”

