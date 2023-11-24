Vestas receives 270 MW order in the US

Vestas has received a 270 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project owned by a subsidiary of ENGIE North America in the USA. The order consists of 60 V163-4.5 MW wind turbines.

The order includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a twenty-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.

“We look forward to working with ENGIE as it expands its wind energy portfolio across the United States and continues to advance the clean energy transition. The V163-4.5 MW is our newest high-capacity factor turbine and is optimised for low to medium wind speeds making it ideally suited for the U.S. market,” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America.

"We are excited to collaborate with Vestas as we both focus on the acceleration of the energy transition in North America," added Dave Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer and Country Head, ENGIE North America.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in the 3Q24 with commissioning scheduled for the 1Q25.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia..