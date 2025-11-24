ABS grants AiP to Encomara

ABS has issued an approval in principle (AiP) to Encomara for its SquidTM system, a novel approach that adapts proven disconnectable mooring technology to support floating offshore wind developments.

The Squid system builds upon the established Disconnectable Turret Buoy (DTB) concept long used in floating production projects. By utilising existing, well-understood offshore technology and installation methods, the system aims to enhance safety and reduce complexity during floating wind turbine installation and off-station operations.

“Floating offshore wind continues to evolve rapidly, and innovation in proven technologies such as disconnectable systems plays an important role in supporting safe and efficient deployment,” said Rob Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables. “ABS is pleased to support Encomara in this development through our AIP process, which provides early-stage technical review and Class requirements.”

Encomara Managing Director, Ian Donald, added: “The potential efficiency gains, not to mention improvements in project scheduling for offshore turbine operators, could be game-changing. This is a prime example of drawing on decades of North Sea oil and gas engineering heritage and repurposing it to support energy transition through the faster roll-out of offshore wind turbines. Obtaining ABS AIP certification confirms our design meets international offshore standards and is an important step forward in realising the huge potential of SQUID.”

