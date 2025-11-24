FairWind signs strategic partnership agreement with Wind Energy Partners

FairWind has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Japanese turbine operations and maintenance specialist, Wind Energy Partners (WEP).

It marks the latest phase in FairWind’s Asia Pacific growth strategy following the announcement that the business acquired leading Australian wind installation and maintenance provider, Cosmic Group, in October.The partnership will bring together the company’s onshore and offshore installation, pre-assembly, and service expertise with WEP’s extensive preventative maintenance, blade maintenance, and repair experience.

Founded in 2020, WEP is headquartered in Yokohama with seven additional strategic bases across the country. Through the collaboration, FairWind will gain access to WEP’s established local network, infrastructure, and regulatory expertise in Japan, while WEP will benefit from FairWind’s global experience in onshore and offshore wind installation and maintenance.

The partnership will enable the two companies to provide enhanced service reliability, faster response times, and innovative solutions to the Japanese wind market.

Matt Crossan, APAC Regional Director at FairWind, said: “This partnership is a significant milestone for FairWind as we expand our footprint in Asia Pacific. Japan’s wind sector is still in its relative infancy when compared to Europe, but with strong government support and increasing investment driving expansion, there is considerable opportunity for FairWind and WEP to support the growing number of onshore and offshore turbines.

“We recognised the clear alignment in our companies’ services and the ability to leverage our capabilities with WEP’s deep local knowledge to support Japan’s expanding wind power industry. With our combined expertise, we look forward to working closely with the WEP team to drive the long-term performance and reliability of wind energy assets across the country.”

Kaoru Saito, President at WEP, added: “FairWind’s proven track record and commitment to quality align perfectly with WEP’s mission. The alliance reflects the growing demand for specialised wind turbine maintenance services in Japan and we are excited to build on our current relationship to drive greater safety and reliability across our customers assets.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!