Vestas to provide turbines for Australian wind project

In partnership with Global Power Generation, a subsidiary of the multinational power company Naturgy Group, Vestas has secured a 97 MW deal for the Hawkesdale Wind Farm in Victoria, Australia. The project will feature 23 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines which Vestas will supply and install.

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 service agreement. With an energy-based availability guarantee, the service agreement will maximise the energy production of the fleet and provide Global Power Generation with long-term business case certainty.

The deal follows Vestas’ recent announcement of the second stage of the Berrybank wind project and the Ryan Corner wind project, two new Victorian wind parks to be developed with Global Power Generation. Together, the three projects will export a total of 425 MW of clean energy to the Australian grid.

Hawkesdale Wind Farm is set to power approximately 35 000 homes and create 145 jobs during its construction.

Delivery of the turbines is expected to occur in 3Q2021, with commissioning scheduled for 3Q2022.

