DEME Offshore to supply foundations for Parkwind’s wind farm

DEME Offshore has been awarded a substantial EPCI contract for the foundations at Parkwind’s Arcadis Ost I offshore wind farm. The next-generation XXL monopiles will be some of the largest ever installed in Europe, weighing approximately 2000 t each.

The Arcadis Ost I wind farm has been developed by the Belgian offshore wind specialist Parkwind and has a capacity of 257 MW. The wind farm will be located in the Baltic Sea, northeast of the island of Rügen in the coastal waters of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany.

Manufactured by Steelwind in Germany, the 28 XXL monopile foundations will be approximately 100 m long and weigh around 2000 t each. One of the 28 foundations will support the offshore substation. The monopiles for the wind turbines will not be equipped with common transition pieces but will have a direct connection with the turbine tower.

DEME Offshore will deploy the DP3 offshore installation vessel ‘Orion’ for this project. ‘Orion’ is a front runner in the industry – effectively a mega monopile installation machine – and will be equipped with a tailor-made, motion compensated gripper system, able to handle enormous foundations of up to 2500 t.

Production of the monopile foundations will start in 2021, while the installation campaign is planned to start before the summer of 2022. Arcadis Ost I is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2023.

