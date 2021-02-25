Enterprize Energy starts survey work for Vietnamese wind project

Enterprize Energy, an offshore wind developer, has announced the commencement of initial marine surveys off the coast of Binh Thuan province for its 3.4 GW Thang Long Offshore Wind project, one of the largest offshore wind farms to be granted a survey licence by the Vietnamese Government.

Vietnam is set to become a clean energy leader in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, targeting 21% installed renewable energy capacity by 2030. With an estimated 160 GW of wind energy potential in the region’s waters, the roll out of significant offshore wind projects will be key to meeting this target. However, to ensure the local economic benefits of Vietnam’s transition from fossil fuels is fully realised, it will be crucial for developers to work directly with local supply chains and ensuring projects are brought online in a manner which recognises, and works together with, existing crucial coastal activity, such as Vietnam’s tourism and fishing sectors.

Enterprize Energy has engaged local marine services providers Hai Duong Co Ltd (Haduco), a Vietnamese Marine on-shore/offshore and logistic services provider that works across Southeast Asia, and the Thien Nam Positioning Company. They will supply vessels, personnel, and equipment to explore the bathymetry of the area and identify seabed features such as sandwaves, reefs and shipwrecks. From this initial survey work, Enterprize will focus its more in-depth geophysical surveying on areas of the seabed with good construction potential and high wind energy yield.

David Wotherspoon, Development Director for Enterprize Energy, commented: “As the largest offshore wind project to be granted a survey license, we are proud to work with our Vietnamese supply chain, government and provincial authorities to characterise the potential our allocated area has for the delivery of offshore wind energy for Vietnam.

“We have completed a full year of LIDAR wind data measurement which has confirmed the high potential of the wind resource in this area. Through these initial survey works, we will confirm which locations we will focus on for more intensive geophysical and geotechnical work in the near future. We can then optimise our development locations to ensure that we are harnessing the best wind resource off the coast of Binh Thuan, working closely with local communities and existing sea area interests in the surrounding region throughout the development process.”

“We are pleased that we have been able reach agreement with the fishing communities on a policy which was recently approved by the Binh Thuan People’s Committee. This example of closely working with the communities dependant on the sea area sets an example of good practice to be followed in the development of offshore wind in Vietnam.”

The first 600 MW phase of the project is due to come online by the end of 2025, with further phases developed on a rolling basis, subject to grid availability.

