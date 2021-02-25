Red Rock Power acquires Scottish wind farm from RWE

Scottish renewable energy company, Red Rock Power Limited, (Red Rock Power) has acquired Benbrack onshore wind farm development in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, from RWE. The project, located north of Carsphairn, is in late-stage development with a potential capacity of approximately 72 MW, and consent for up to 18 turbines.

Benbrack is the company’s second onshore deal in recent months, following the acquisition of a 50% share of 240 MW Överturingen wind farm in central Sweden, in December 2020. Red Rock Power also owns the 50 MW Afton onshore wind farm located 8 km away in East Ayrshire, Scotland.

Red Rock Power Chief Executive Officer, Guy Madgwick, said: “We are thrilled to bring Benbrack into our growing wind portfolio and take the development forward. While we hope to expand our offshore capacity and move into other technologies, onshore wind remains a stable proposition and affordable source of clean energy and so continues to be a central component of our growth strategy.

“We look forward to engaging with local stakeholders and the supply chain in the coming weeks and months as we continue to finalise the wind farm’s design and prepare for construction.”

The detailed design of the wind farm, including height, number and location of wind turbines, as well as a construction timeline, is yet to be finalised. Benbrack was first proposed in 2012 and secured consent in 2017, with further variations to optimise the project secured since.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.