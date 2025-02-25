SSE’s Chaintrix onshore wind farm in France now fully operational

SSE’s Chaintrix-Bierges and Vélye wind farm in northeast France is fully operational after completing the 28 MW onshore wind farm. This is the first operational asset to be delivered by SSE from its portfolio of onshore wind projects in mainland Europe.

Renewable energy is now being generated from all eight of the Siemens Gamesa SG 3.4-132 turbines at the wind farm, which is in the two communes of Chaintrix-Bierges and Vélye, in the Marne department in the Grand-Est region.

Construction on the onshore wind project started in late 2023 and was led by lead contractor Omexom in partnership with civils local contractor Pothelet.

The project was delivered on time and budget and saw a total capital investment of more than €30 million by SSE Renewables. This investment helped boost the local economy and employment in the Grand-Est region, with around 80 construction roles supported during peak delivery.

Delphine Henri, France Director, SSE Renewables, said: “Reaching full operations at our Chaintrix-Bierges and Vélye wind farm is a fantastic moment for SSE Renewables and marks the disciplined delivery and completion of SSE’s first operational asset in mainland Europe.

“To deliver the project on time and on budget is a testament to the hard work of all involved and I’d like to thank all our employees and our construction partners for their efforts.”

