WFW advises RWE on Vestas turbine supply agreement

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has advised RWE on its contract with Vestas for the supply of turbines to its Vanguard West offshore wind project in Norfolk, UK.

Under the agreement, Vestas is contracted to supply, deliver, and commission 92 of its V236 15 MW offshore wind turbines for the project.

RWE recently secured a contract for difference (CfD) for the Vanguard West project as part of the UK government’s Allocation Round 7, with commissioning expected in 2029.

Headquartered in Essen, Germany, RWE is a leading renewable energy developer with a focus on offshore and onshore wind, solar energy, and battery storage projects across nearly 30 countries.

Vestas is a global designer, manufacturer, installer, and servicer of onshore and offshore wind turbines, with more than 201 GW of wind turbines installed in 88 countries.

James Fryer, Senior Associate, WFW Projects team, led the negotiating team that advised RWE, under the supervision of Partner, Martin Lucas.

James Fryer commented: “Securing a turbine supply contract is a critical milestone for any offshore wind development. We are pleased to have assisted RWE in negotiating the contractual provisions necessary to support the long-term delivery of Vanguard West and ensure the agreement reflects both industry best practice and RWE’s wider project strategy.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!