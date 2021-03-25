Vestas secures significant EnVentus order in Germany

Vestas has secured one of its largest EnVentus orders yet in Germany, at the 39 MW Wohlsdorf project in Rotenburg, Lower Saxony. The company will supply seven V150-5.6 MW turbines to the project, which is located in between Bremen and Hamburg.

The Wohlsdorf project is being developed by Windpark Wohlsdorf GmbH & Co. KG, a special purpose company owned by Reon and CapCerta. The project was awarded as part of the German Federal Network Agency’s (BNetzA) latest onshore wind auction rounds.

The V150 EnVentus turbines in Wohlsdorf will reach a tip height of 244 m and will be serviced and maintained by Vestas through a long-term 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

Vestas’ EnVentus platform has also secured orders in Sweden and Ukraine in 1Q2021, proving the regional applicability of the advanced modular design approach applied in the platform. With this project, Vestas has secured an order intake of more than 2.3 GW across three continents for the EnVentus platform.

The Wohlsdorf project will see the first turbines delivered and installed in 2Q2022.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.