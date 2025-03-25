Nexans awarded frame agreement with RTE

Nexans, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services, has secured a major framework agreement with RTE (Réseau de Transport d'Electricité), France’s Transmission System Operator. The frame agreement includes the supply, installation, and commissioning of 450 km of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cables and 280 km of HVDC onshore cables to support the connection of three offshore wind farms, the Center Manche 1 & 2 and Oléron, to the French transmission network.

The value of the agreement is above €1 billion, depending on the final quantities to be agreed upon and the subcontractors to be appointed during the next phase leading to the signature of each EPCI contract. With this new framework agreement, Nexans continues to play a central role in Europe’s energy transition efforts, supplying high-voltage cables to meet growing demands. The agreement aligns with France’s updated offshore wind targets of achieving 45 GW of capacity by 2050.

As a key player in the global transition to a more connected and sustainable future, the frame agreement also underscores Nexans' leadership in delivering advanced technology infrastructure for large scale energy projects. This selection also highlights Nexans continued investment in grid infrastructure, further demonstrating its capacity to execute innovative projects in the field of renewable energy.

Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans, said: “This landmark agreement with RTE reinforces Nexans’ position at the forefront of the energy transition in Europe. By delivering state-of-the-art transmission solutions, we are not only supporting France’s ambitious offshore wind targets, but also strengthening the resilience and sustainability of the power grid. Nexans remains committed to enabling a more connected and sustainable future, leveraging our expertise to drive forward the large scale renewable energy projects that will define tomorrow’s energy landscape.”

“We are proud to be awarded by RTE for this frame agreement,” added Pascal Radue, EVP of Nexans’ Power Transmission. “This contract not only reinforces our strong partnership with RTE, but also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting France’s ambitious offshore wind and energy transition goals.”

