TGS and 3E announce strategic collaboration to enhance wind farm planning

TGS, a global energy data and intelligence provider, has announced a strategic collaboration with 3E, a leading Software-as-a-Service company maximising renewable energy asset performance with digital solutions and expert services, to integrate Virtual Met Mast time-series data into Wind AXIOM, improving its micro scale wind data capabilities. Through this collaboration, Wind AXIOM will become the first platform to offer micro scale wind data time-series with 30 x 30 m spatial resolution and 10-minute time granularity, over up to 30 years. This breakthrough will minimise uncertainty in annual energy production (AEP) and reduce risk in engineering tolerances.

Virtual Met Mast (VMM) is a meteorological mast that accurately predicts wind resources at any location using long-term micro scale time series data of wind and meteorological parameters, spanning up to 30 years. It supports turbine suitability assessments, extreme wind analysis, long-term extrapolation with observation data, and load modelling using wind speed, direction, shear, veer, turbulence intensity, and stability data.

VMM was recently used to assess wind resources in the lease area of Sorlige Nordsjo II (2x1.5 GW) and it demonstrated a higher wind speed difference than NWP models. This result is particularly valuable in an auction context where direct measurements are not available, as bidders can quickly leverage VMM integrated into Wind AXIOM to improve their design and optimise their project proposals.

“We are thrilled to partner with 3E to bring this innovative technology to our Wind AXIOM platform to enhance further the wind development insights on offer,” said Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS. “This collaboration is an important step forward in our ongoing commitment to providing the offshore wind industry with the most advanced energy data and intelligence solutions. VMM will enable more accurate simulations leading to enhanced decision-making for more efficient and cost-effective wind energy production.”

“Partnering with TGS is a big step towards helping wind energy developers succeed. By leveraging the innovative technology of Virtual Met Mast in TGS Wind AXIOM, we are enabling developers to analyse a greater number of sites, minimise missed opportunities, and optimise projections with unprecedented speed and accuracy,” concluded Stef Goossens, CEO at 3E.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.